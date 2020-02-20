Entwistle Awarded 2020 Jefferson Award By WBOC

Barbara Entwistle, coordinator for Pillowcase Ministry, was recently awarded the 2020 Jefferson Award by WBOC TV news anchor Kimberly Wiggins. Family and volunteer participants enjoyed refreshments while sharing in the surprise announcement at the Clarion. Since its inception in 2011, Pillowcase Ministry has grown from sundresses made from pillowcases to shorts, market bags, backpacks, shower and feminine kits, crocheted items and sleep mats.