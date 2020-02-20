Clapsadle Breaks Seahawk Wrestling Record With 149th Career Win

by
Clapsadle Breaks Seahawk Wrestling Record With 149th Career Win

Decatur senior captain Jagger Clapsadle last week first tied and then broke the school’s all-time career wins mark with 149. The previous record was 147 held by Andy McKahan. Pictured above, Clapsadle takes care of a Bennett wrestler in the recent match.

Photo by Earl Campbell Photography

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.