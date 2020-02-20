At this week’s presentation of the America’s Best 250 Hospitals Award from Healthgrades were Dr. Mark Edney, Peninsula Regional’s Medical Staff President; Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, President/CEO of the Peninsula Regional Health System; Cindy Lunsford, PRHS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Maggie Foley, Healthgrades Director of Quality Solutions; and Dr. C.B. Silvia, Peninsula Regional Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. Submitted Photo

Executive Director Named

BERLIN – Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services, (WYFCS) has announced Dr. Jennifer Leggour as the new executive director.

Leggour, is an Ocean City native, who currently resides locally with her husband and children. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, then obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Salisbury University. She moved to Baltimore to complete her education and training, knowing that she would return to Ocean City one day to raise a family at the beach. She attended Loyola College, and finished her first Doctor of Psychology program in 2000. After graduation, she immediately moved back to the Eastern Shore and has practiced as a psychologist for 20 years. During that time, she expanded her family and her career, finding WYFCS along the way. She has been employed at WYFCS for 11 years, serving as the clinical director for eight years. While she has always valued the science and study of human behavior, she is just as passionate about humanitarian efforts and the essence of giving back to the community.

Leggour believes in the mission of the organization, which has assisted thousands of people by providing mental health services, advocating for abused and neglected children, finding resources for those in challenging situations, and offering many outreach programs to youth within the community.

“On behalf of the WYFCS Board of Directors, I want our community to know how thrilled and fortunate we are to welcome Dr. Jennifer Leggour into her role as our new Executive Director,” said WYFCS Board of Directors President Robin Walter.

“Her experience and demeanor make her a terrific match for her selection into this professional role. She has already exhibited her leadership capabilities and our board members look forward to working with her and supporting her as she enhances and grows WYFCS. She is fully committed to the organization and is dedicated to ‘Helping People Shine.’”

Advisor Joins Office

SALISBURY – The principals of NAI Coastal announce the growth of their team with the addition of Advisor Eric Cropper to the Salisbury office. Cropper specializes in investment and hospitality acquisitions and leverages over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry.

“Having owned and sold my own properties for nearly 30 years, I understand the unique challenges and rewards of commercial real estate,” said Cropper. “As an advisor with NAI Coastal, I look forward to providing exceptional service to my current and future clients.”

Cropper is a native to the Eastern Shore and is well versed in the local economy. His real estate knowledge is amplified by years of experience in financial and insurance advising. Outside of his career, Cropper is active in his community and was recently elected to serve as the president of Worcester County’s Board of Education.

“As NAI Coastal continues to expand its footprint on the Shore, we remain steadfast in our commitment to growing with the right group of people,” said Principal Chris Davis. “Eric has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the local hospitality industry and we foresee him being a great resource for our clients as they weigh their investment options.”