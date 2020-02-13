Worcester Prep Senior Awarded Notre Dame Full Ride By Navy ROTC

The Department of the Navy recently awarded Worcester Preparatory School senior Frank Carter a full, four-year Navy ROTC Scholarship to attend Notre Dame University. The award was presented in December while attending the Army/Navy Game in Philadelphia. Last week, Carter also received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy. Carter has not decided where he will attend next fall. Submitted Photos