Worcester’s Carly Hoffman (1) and Emily Copeland (23) scramble for a loose ball during last Friday’s win over Salisbury Christian on Senior Night. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team ran its current season-high win streak to nine with a sweep of three games since the winter break.

The Mallards started the season with a five-game win streak, then stumbled a little through the middle with three losses in four games, including two against tough opponents in the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament. Throughout the month of January, Worcester righted the ship with six straight wins before another pause for winter break.

Last week, the Mallards were back in action after the two-week layoff and picked right up where they left off. Worcester beat Salisbury School on the road, 53-8, last Wednesday. On Friday, the Mallards faced Salisbury Christian at home on Senior Night and rolled the Jaguars, 49-27.

Worcester led 10-2 after one quarter and took a 22-10 lead into halftime. The Mallards really blew it open with an 18-4 run in the third. Salisbury Christian actually outscored the Mallards in the fourth, but the damage had been done and Worcester cruised to the 49-27 win.

Back in action on Monday, the Worcester girls rolled past Holly Grove, 52-22, on the road. With the three-game sweep in the last week, the Mallards improved to 15-3 on the season. Worcester will face Salisbury Christian again next Wednesday in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament semifinals at home. If Worcester advances, it will stay home for the conference championship game next Friday.