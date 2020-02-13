28th/127th St. Pit & Pub
410-289-2020
443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (28th St.)
X
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays:
Bob Miller on Piano
X
Buxy’s Salty Dog/
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 21: Aaron Howell Duo
X
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club:
Friday-Sunday,
Feb. 14-16:
On The Edge
Fridays & Saturday
& Sunday, Feb. 16:
DJ Dusty
X
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Feb. 14:
Smooth & Remy
Wednesday, Feb. 19:
Rick & Lennon LaRicci
X
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Feb. 14:
DJ Greg, DJ Hook
Saturday, Feb. 15:
Groovalicious,
DJ RobCee, Rew Smith
Sunday, Feb. 16: Everett Spells
X
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 14:
The Rockoholics, 3 p.m.
DJ BK, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15: DJ Wood, 10 p.m.
X
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rte. 611, West OC
Tuesdays: Bingo w/Blake Haley
Saturday, Feb. 15: Sunny Side up
X
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 15:
Old School O.C., 2 p.m.,
DJ Billy T, 9 p.m.
Sundays & Thursdays:
Opposite Directions
Wednesday, Feb. 19:
Dust N Bones, 6 p.m.
x
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095
Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Feb. 14: Dave Hawkins,
Glass Onion
Saturday, Feb. 15:
Dave Sherman
Thursday, Feb. 20: Kevin Poole
x
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway,
Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Feb. 14: DJ BK
Saturday, Feb. 15: Classic Vibe
Sunday, Feb. 16: Trailer Park Romeo
x
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
x
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Feb. 14:
Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Feb. 15:
Beats By Adam Dutch
Mondays:
Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Wednesdays:
Beats By Skyler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
x
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
x
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 14: DJ Tuff,
John McNutt Band, Element K
Saturday, Feb. 15: Fringe Benefits,
Nowhere Slow, Gypsy Wisdom,
DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz
Sunday, Feb. 16: Full Circle Trio