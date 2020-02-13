Worcester Prep senior Kathryn Marini, right, and junior Sophia Ludt were selected to serve on the Delaware Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Board, along with a small group of other juniors and seniors from Sussex County. These students, representing public, private and parochial schools, will experience what it’s like to be philanthropists in the community. The foundation gives the board $10,000 to award to local charities. The students work together to choose a focus area, solicit and review grant applications, conduct site visits and decide how to distribute the money to have the greatest impact.

In addition, Marini was nominated as a candidate for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the nation’s highest honors. The program annually recognizes up to 161 distinguished seniors who represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness.