The proposed concession stand for Showell Park is pictured. Submitted Rendering

SNOW HILL – A new concession stand could be in place at Showell Park by this summer.

The Worcester County Planning Commission approved a site plan last week for a new concession stand and restroom facility at Showell Park. Tom Perlozzo, the county’s director of recreation and parks, tourism and economic development, hopes construction will be complete by the end of June.

“This is a great addition to the park,” he said.

Worcester County Recreation and Parks has plans for a 24-by-30 foot building that would include a concession area, restrooms and a covered porch seating area. The building would be constructed adjacent to the softball fields at Showell Park.

“As you know the park is currently without a permanent bathroom and permanent concession facility,” Perlozzo said. “We’re proposing to install a 720-square-foot concession/bathroom facility with some outdoor walkways.”

The building would eliminate the need for rented portable bathrooms at the park, something Perlozzo said would be ideal as activities at the venue continued to increase.

“As we progress, our events are becoming more popular,” he said. “We have six national softball events this coming summer.”

The new building will be paid for with Program Open Space funding, which will cover the building as well as the associated water and sewer infrastructure costs. The estimated project budget, according to Perlozzo, is $150,000 to $200,000. He said 90% of the cost would come from Program Open Space while the county would contribute in-kind services.

The county is accepting bids for the project until Feb. 24. They’ll be reviewed by Perlozzo’s department before being forwarded to the Worcester County Commissioners.

Perlozzo aims to have construction of the new facility complete by June 30 but said would depend on bids and weather this spring.