Stephen Decatur junior Nico D’Amico last week collected his milestone 100th varsity win last week with a victory over Reilly McIntyre of North Caroline. Pictured above, D’Amico shows off his plaque surrounded by family and coaches. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team remained unbeaten this week with a sweep of two Bayside Conference matches including wins over North Caroline and Bennett.

The Seahawks beat North Caroline, 56-12, last Wednesday. Austin Miller beat Jairo Tomas at 106, Logan Intrieri beat Sean Bunce at 113, Shamar Baines beat Dandy Scharf at 120 and Jagger Clapsadle beat Gus Clark at 126.

Nico D’Amico beat Reilly McIntyre at 132 for his 100th varsity win at Decatur. Kyle Elliott beat Thomas Bunce at 138, Noah Reho beat Rhian Silsley at 145, Alex Koulikov beat Shane Warren at 152 and James Parana beat Dakota Walton at 160.

After a loss at 170, Micah Bourne beat Trenton Hillard at 182, John Hofman beat Ross Nasser at 195 and Jonathan Church beat Chris Clarke at 220. North Caroline won the match at 285.

Against Bennett on Friday, the Seahawks beat the Clippers, 50-24, on the strength of the lighter weight classes. Miller beat Emorraz Williams at 106, Intrieri beat David Shores at 113, Baines beat Donovan Grady at 120 and Clapsadle beat Adriel Reyes at 126.

D’Amico kept it going with a win over Julia Fitzpatrick at 132, Elliott beat Kenneth Cruz at 138 and Reho won by forfeit at 145. Bennett’s Aaron Torres beat Ethan Kalchthaler at 152, but Parana got Decatur back on track with a win over Hayden Victor at 160 and D.J. Taylor beat DaRon Fosque at 170. Bennett swept the matches at 182, 195, 220 and 285.