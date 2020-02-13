Perdue School’s Executive Advisory Council Recognize Alumnus Dwight “Duke” Marshall

The Executive Advisory Council of Salisbury University’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business recently recognized alumnus Dwight “Duke” Marshall for his contributions to the region, presenting him with the Perdue Executive Advisory Council Leadership Award. Marshall is pictured above with SU President Charles Wight, left.