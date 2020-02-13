OCEAN CITY- The first leg of the Ocean City Indoor Cup indoor youth soccer tournament is in the books with champs crowned last weekend in several age and gender groups.

For over three decades, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department hosted the annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament at Northside Park featuring around 150 teams from boys’ and girls’ youth clubs to adults over four weekends in February and March, culminating with a final round near the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. However, because the tournament grew by leaps and bounds over the years, the department separated the event into two different events, including the Ocean City Indoor Cup and the St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament, loosely following the old format.

Last weekend marked the opening of the Ocean City Indoor Cup, with youth teams ages 10-14 competing a variety of age and gender brackets all weekend culminating with championship games on Sunday. The Ocean City Indoor Cup resumes next weekend, February 21-23, for youth teams ages 15-18. The St. Patrick’s Day Tournament begins on the weekend of February 28 to March 1 with the adult co-rec division and over 30 other divisions. The St. Patrick’s Tournament concludes on the weekend of March 13-15 with the adult men’s and women’s divisions.