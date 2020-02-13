The five winners of the Ocean City Elks Drug Awareness Program were recently recognized. There was a tie for first place between Catherine Cullen and Caitlin Shimko, front, for submissions from Worcester Preparatory School. Pictured, back from left, are WPS Head of Middle School Megan Wallace, Elks Drug Awareness Chairperson Chet Foster, Elks Exalted Ruler Kevin Matthews, Elks Drug Awareness Chairperson Linda Foster. Bottom left, Linda and Chet Foster are pictured with the winners from Ocean City Elementary School, Lily Natalie Rados and Yomna Elgaddar. Bottom right, the winner from Most Blessed Sacrament School was Isaiah Failla, pictured with Linda and Chet Foster. The students’ winning submissions will now advance to the district level.