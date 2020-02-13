Decatur 10th Grader Visits Maryland State House

Stephen Decatur High School 10th grade student Jake Gillespie visited the Maryland State House in Annapolis Feb. 7 and was escorted on a personal tour of the state’s many historical displays and documents. He was the guest of Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Del. Charles Otto. The visit was part of his government service project requirements at SDHS. Pictured, from left, are Carozza, Gillespie, Berlin Mayor Gee Williams and Otto.