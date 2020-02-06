ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your natural Arian leadership qualities make you the person others will follow in tackling that important project. But don’t get so involved in the work that you neglect your personal life.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Aspects favor sorting through your possessions, both at work and at home, to start giving away what you don’t use, don’t need or don’t like. Relax later with someone special.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): The issues are not quite as clear as they should be. That’s why you need to avoid getting involved in disputes between colleagues at work or between relatives or personal friends.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You’ll get lots of support from others if you own up to your mistake quickly and include a full and honest explanation. Learn from this experience so that you don’t repeat it.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): There might be some early confusion over a major move, whether it’s at work or at home. But once you get a full breakdown of what it entails, it should be easier to deal with. Good luck.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Creating order out of chaos, even in the most untidy spaces, should be no problem for organized Virgos. So go ahead and do it, and then accept praise from impressed colleagues.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Whether it’s for business purposes or just for leisure, a trip might be just what you need right now. You would benefit both from a change of scenery and from meeting new people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): While things generally go well this week, a romantic situation seems to have stalled. But you can restart it if you want to. Then again, maybe this is a chance to reassess the situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A meeting that was promised quite a while back could finally happen. So be sure you’re prepared with everything you’ll need to make your case sound convincing and doable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A workplace blunder could create a problem down the line unless you deal with it right now to see how and why it happened. Don’t be surprised at what you might learn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): This is a good time to re-sort your priorities and see if adjustments are called for. Be honest with yourself as you decide what to keep, what to discard and what to change.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Letting yourself be bathed in the outpouring of love and support from those who care for you will help you get through a difficult period sooner rather than later. Good luck.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have an uncanny gift for reaching out to all people and creating bridges of understanding among them.

