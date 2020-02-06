Offshore Wind Not Worth It

Editor:

Two billion dollars. That’s how much the residents of Maryland will be paying a foreign wind power company to put bird-killing machinery in our viewshed.

I’ve got a better idea. Give me the money.

My company does environmental work, and we have been involved with planting thousands of trees over the last 30 years. All those trees sequester carbon and require no maintenance. Trees are certainly a lot easier on the eyes than industrial junk that starts degrading from the moment it becomes operational.

If we’re going to subsidize jobs, watch how many local contractors I could put to work.

And, to sweeten the deal, I’ll settle for a measly $1 billion.

Spencer Rowe

Berlin

Clarification From Hospice

Editor:

It was reported this week that a Worcester County caregiver was sentenced for theft of money from a patient for whom she was caring. In those reports, the offender was incorrectly identified as a “hospice” worker based on a news release issued by the Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County.

It is important that we make clear that Ms. Fedia Dorlus is not, nor has ever been an employee or volunteer of hospice. State’s Attorney Kris Heiser has since clarified that Dorlus was working as a home health aide for another company that provides private duty and is not a hospice.

While it is important we clear up this misunderstanding so that the public may remain confident in Coastal Hospice and our employees, there’s an equally essential message we want to share.

Having cared for tens of thousands of patients across Delmarva during the last 40 years, we know it takes tremendous trust to let anyone into a home to care for a patient. You can be assured that as a licensed and certified hospice agency, our staff have rigorous training and background checks. We are surveyed by both the State of Maryland and the Joint Commission to affirm our compliance in our employee records as well as many standards of patient care.

Coastal Hospice is the only hospice organization operating in Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset and Dorchester counties. Families should also know that most hospice care is covered by insurance at no or minimal charge to patients. Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance usually cover hospice, and in cases where it is not covered, charitable support may be available.

We encourage anyone with questions to reach out to us at 410-742-8732, and we thank the residents of the Lower Shore for their support. It is our honor to work for and with you.

Alane Capen

Salisbury

(The writer is the CEO of Coastal Hospice.)

Objective Reports On Wind Farms Sought

Editor:

The decision to allow or block shore wind farms affects so many people such as residents, visitors and businesses that it is not a decision to be taken lightly.

It requires much discussion by the people who will be affected by this. They need real information that is well researched and objective.

The only information I have found is quite biased one way or another. I would love to know of a source for information that is based on scientific studies that are not prejudiced or skewed to ensure a predetermined outcome.

One letter I read was very passionate and opinionated, but was not based on scientific facts that could be verified.

The writer seemed to cherry pick sources and information that only served to further the opinion that was already held. They also relied on personal, firsthand observations that were presented as facts but were of course not real, verifiable, scientific studies.

The writer called the wind turbines “terribly expensive, inefficient monsters.”

People who are working to solve the problems caused by climate change were referred to as “environmental wacko extremists” and “super nut jobs” and the claim was made that “liberal progressives are always wrong.”

While the writer is certainly entitled to hold and express an opinion, such language and opinions do nothing to help educate people about wind farms and give them the real information they need to make a decision about the subject.

People have strong opinions on this subject, but even a sincerely held, passionate opinion is no way to make a decision about something so important.

I would welcome any real, objective, scientific studies to help me and others learn about the impact of shore wind farms.

Opinions are fine, but nothing can replace facts to enable the making of intelligent, informed decisions about this or anything else.

Carol Rydel

Selbyville, Del.

Endless Overdevelopment

Editor:

It is a shame that the Worcester County Commissioners have approved Mr. Gerardi’s plans to develop the tiny spit of land at Route 346 and Route 50. To call the development the “Berlin Gateway’ is laughable. A welcome mat of strip malls, storage sheds and convenience stores will not attract visitors to Berlin.

It seems the commissioners are determined to develop every square inch in West Ocean City which invariably will result in more development creeping towards Berlin.

Already, development has changed the drive from Salisbury to Ocean City dramatically. The nightmare of endless strip malls, car dealerships, convenience stores and fast food restaurants stretching from the “bury” to “OC” becomes more and more a future probability, even with the abundance of vacant store space in West Ocean City.

In the meantime, wind turbines off the Atlantic coast cause consternation because they might spoil the “viewshed.” The development that has happened and is happening along Route 50 relegates our natural landscape and vistas to history.

Georgianna McElroy

Berlin