President Bill Clinton made his only visit to Worcester County on Memorial Day weekend of 2000. He visited Assateague State Park to announce federal initiatives to protect America’s beaches, reefs and shoreline from pollution.

Clinton arrived by helicopter and never actually set foot in Ocean City, but the publicity generated by his speech brought national attention to the cleanliness of the local beaches and the ongoing work to preserve them.

More than 200 local dignitaries and environmentalists, including members of the Ocean City Council and the Worcester County Commissioners, were bussed over to Assateague to attend the ceremonies.

Photo courtesy Vince Gisriel