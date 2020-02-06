Things I Like – February 7, 2020

by

Watching the Super Bowl at home

Big FitBit step days

The first night’s sleep in a new house

Humble athletes like Pat Mahomes

This winter’s mild weather

Before-and-after pictures of home renovation projects

When a good guess turns out right

Taking a bunch of loose change to the bank

A conversation that gives goose bumps

An easy day every now and again

A bookshelf full of great reads

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.