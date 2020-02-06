Stepehen Decatur Honors ’70 Men’s Basketball Team

Stephen Decatur last Friday honored the 1970 men’s varsity basketball team on the 50th anniversary of winning the Maryland state championship. Pictured above, players, coaches, and other members of that championship got together to commemorate the anniversary during the Seahawks’ game against Pocomoke.

