BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team swept two games this week in impressive fashion to run its current win streak to four games.

The Seahawks beat Pocomoke, 71-27, on the road last Friday, the second of three straight road wins. Decatur got balanced scoring from up and down the roster led by 17 points from Mayah Garner. Nadia Bullock scored 13 against the Warriors, while Shelby Rosemond added 11, Jessica Janney scored eight and Sarah Engle and Summer Vorsteg each scored seven.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks played a rare non-conference game against Delaware’s Indian River and continued the four-game win streak, the last three of which have come on the road. The Seahawks beat the Indians, 42-25, in a relatively low-scoring game. Bullock scored a game-high 22 points, or more than half of the Seahawks’ total output. Garner scored 10 and Engle added seven.

After dropping a pair of games to Bennett and Parkside in mid-January, the Seahawks have now reeled off four straight wins with the sweep of Pocomoke and Indian River this week. The streak also includes wins over Snow Hill and Washington. Decatur opened the season with a five-game win streak.

The Seahawks faced Wicomico at home on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. The Decatur girls face Queen Anne’s at home next Monday, followed by a road game against Mardela on Tuesday. The Seahawks beat Mardela on the road, 82-12, back on January 10.