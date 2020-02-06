OC Elks Lodge Initiates 27 New Members

by
OC Elks Lodge Initiates 27 New Members

Exalted Ruler Kevin Matthews initiated 27 new members into Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 last month in the Flaig-Wagner Banquet Hall at the Elks Lodge on Sinepuxent Avenue.  After the ceremony, new members along with family and friends, enjoyed camaraderie and fellowship in the downstairs lounge. Submitted Photos