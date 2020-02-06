OC-Berlin Rotary Install New Members

by
OC-Berlin Rotary Install New Members

District Governor Bill Ferguson recently installed two new members into the Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club.  Pictured, from left, are Gina Shaffer, Brian Shockley, Ferguson and the new members’ sponsor, Margaret Mudron.  The club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Ocean City.