Lower Shore CASA Appoints 3 New Advocates

Lower Shore CASA, a division of Worcester Youth & Family Counseling Services, Inc., has announced the appointment of three new Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, to the program. The newly certified volunteers are Doreen Angelo Haynes, Cynthia “Cyndy” Smoak and Regina “Reggie” Chapman. CASA volunteers are court appointed, trained and committed adults who represent and advocate for a child’s best interests within the child welfare system. Pictured from left, are Judge Peggy Kent, CASA Volunteer Supervisor Nina Tomaselli, Hayes, Smoak and Chapman and Family Magistrate Cathi Coates.