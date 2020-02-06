SNOW HILL — A Worcester County grand jury last week indicted an Ocean City man on 55 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography following a long investigation dating back to 2017.

Jarrett John Wise, 52, was indicted last week by a Worcester County grand jury on five counts of felony distribution of child pornography and 50 total counts of possession of child pornography. Last summer, a Maryland State Police trooper executed a search warrant at Wise’s Ocean City home and seized a computer.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and served last Thursday. Wise was held initially without bond. However, following a bail review hearing on Monday, he was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

The charges against Wise date back as early as October 2017 including the felony counts of distribution of photographs of a minor engaged in sexual conduct. The indictment also includes 50 counts of possession of photographs depicting an individual under age 16 engaged in sexual conduct, possession of videos depicting an individual under age 16 engaged in sexual conduct and possession of visual representations of an individual under the age of 16 engaged in sexual conduct.

The felony distribution counts carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine. The misdemeanor possession charges carry a maximum penalty of five years and/or a $2,500 fine.

It is unclear from court documents just when the search warrant was executed at Wise’s home. However, a letter dated July 2 to Dorchester County State’s Attorney Bill Jones introduces Wise’s attorney to the special prosecutor, suggesting the pending indictment dates back several months.

Dorchester has handled the case from the beginning after Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser asked he be appointed as special prosecutor. Because Wise was a local law enforcement officer in the county for 13 years, Heiser requested Jones be appointed special prosecutor to avoid an appearance of conflict or impropriety in the case. Wise has been a Realtor for the last 18 years.

During the bail review on Monday, several conditions were placed on Wise’s release on bond. For example, he is to remove all electronic devices with access to the Internet from his home and is required to refrain from using any electronic devices with Internet access. In addition, Wise is required to continue in his current sex offender mental health treatment program.