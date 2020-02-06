BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity swim teams turned in solid performances last weekend at the Bayside Conference Championships in Cambridge including a handful of individual titles.

The Decatur boys finished second overall as a team in the conference championships at the Dorchester County YMCA last weekend with 357 points. Easton was first with 369 points, while Kent County was third with 283. The Decatur girls finished third overall with 385 points, but just 22 points separated the Seahawks from first. Kent Island was first with 407 points, while Queen Anne’s was second with 398.

On the boys’ side, Caleb Vaxmonsky finished first in the 200-individual medley, while Patrick O’Halloran was sixth. Vaxmonsky also finished first in the 500-freestyle, while O’Halloran was eighth. Gavin Stearn finished first in the 100-freestyle, while Luke Bahlman was eighth.

Stearn was second in the 200-freestyle, while Nick Cardamone finished fourth. Richard Poist was second in the 100-butterfly and Cardamone finished seventh. Jack Slaysman was second in the 50-freestyle, and second in the 100-breaststroke. Poist also finished second in the 100-backstroke.

In the relays, the Decatur boys team of Stearn, Slaysman, Vaxmonsky and Poist finished first in the 400-freestyle relay. The Decatur boys also finished second in the 200-medley relay and third in the 200-freestyle relay.

On the girls’ side, Natalie Canham finished first in the 100-backstroke, while Gracie Coker was third. Emma Sperry finished second in the 100-butterfly. Katelyn Pizlo finished fourth in the 200-freestyle, while Emma Coyman finished sixth.

Mikayla Denault was fourth in the 200-individual medley and Kiley Hamby finished fifth. Sperry finished fifth in the 50-freestyle, while Coker was sixth. Canham finished fourth in the 100-freestyle and Pizlo was fourth in the 500-freestyle. The Decatur girls finished third in the 200-medley relay, fourth in the 200-freestyle relay and fourth in the 400-freestyle relay.