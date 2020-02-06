Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced its board of directors elected officers. Bethany Didriksen was elected president; Donna Nordstrom was elected vice president; Amanda Kiesewetter was re-elected to treasurer; and Shannon Wright continues in her role as Secretary. Pictured, front from left, are Donna Nordstrom, Wright, Bethany Didriksen, Carol Jacobs and Terri Westcott; and, back, Nicole Selby, Caleb Miller, Amanda Kiesewetter, Chris Woodley, Barry Laws and Pam Marshall. Submitted Photo

Annual Chamber Expo

OCEAN CITY — The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 13th Annual Expo on Feb. 20 at The Grand Hotel & Spa. This event features over 65 vendors and is open to everyone.

The chamber recognizes 2020 event title sponsors Ocean Downs Casino and venue and food sponsor The Grand Hotel & Spa.

There will be something for everyone a the 13th Annual OC Chamber Business Marketplace Expo, whether you are looking for a particular type of service or great local merchandise to purchase through The Marketplace. Many of the vendors at the expo offer deals that you can only get by attending, representatives are onsite for all vendors to personally answer your questions and assist you with your needs.

There is such a great variety of vendors to visit for a diverse group of services including HVAC, plumbing, home improvements, flooring, marketing and promotional products, web design, social media, health and wellness, education, banking, aerial advertising, mini golf, catering and events, amusements, employment and payroll services. In the Marketplace you can expect to find local goods that include food, clothing, accessories, décor and so much more!

Members of the business community can register for an afternoon seminar on the latest Paid Leave & Overtime Compliance regulations.

The expo is free to attend and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to attend. No pre-registration for attendees is required.

Health Care Recognized

BERLIN — Harrison Senior Living’s two skilled nursing communities, Harrison House of Georgetown and Harrison House of Snow Hill, are being recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their achievements in the quality of care they provide. Both communities earned recognition for their work in two specific areas — Functional Outcomes and Appropriate Use of Antipsychotics.

The focus on functional outcomes is specific to increasing mobility and self-care abilities of those who Harrison Senior Living communities serve – helping them to achieve or maintain a healthy level of independence.

“Many people assume that being in a skilled nursing community means that you will lose your independence, our teams work hard every day to ensure that our residents are doing just the opposite and being recognized by the AHCA/NCAL in this area is proof,” said Sharon Raynor, executive director for Harrison House of Snow Hill.

The other achievement both Harrison communities are being recognized for is limiting the use of antipsychotic medications. The challenge to safely reduce the use of antipsychotics in skilled nursing is tough. These types of medications are often given to manage behaviors displayed in residents who have Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia.

“We believe in taking a more holistic approach to managing behaviors that our residents might display and closely monitoring for indicated usage,” said Harrison House of Georgetown Executive Director Kori Bingaman. “We recognize that these behaviors are often a way our residents are communicating with us and take a different approach to caring for or treating them.”