28th/127th St. Pit & Pub
410-289-2020
443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 7: Elvis The Man
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays:
Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays:
Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Winter Break: Reopen Feb. 13
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday,
Jan. 31 & Feb. 1:
New Censation
Fridays & Saturdays:
DJ Dusty
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Jan. 31:
Bob Wilkinson
Sunday, Feb. 2:
Ricky & Lennon LaRicci
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Jan. 31:
DJ Greg, DJ Hook
Saturday, Feb. 1:
DJ RobCee
Monday, Feb. 3:
Bryan Clark
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Jan. 31: LaRicci, 3 p.m.
DJ BK, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: DJ Wood, 10 p.m.
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rte. 611, West OC
Saturday, Feb. 1:
W.A.C.K.
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 1:
Side Project, 2 p.m.,
DJ Billy T, 9 p.m.
Sundays & Thursdays:
Opposite Directions
Wednesday, Feb. 5:
Dust N Bones, 6 p.m.
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095
Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Jan. 31:
Dave Hawkins,
Tranzfusion
Saturday, Feb. 1:
Dave Sherman
Thursday, Feb. 6:
Kevin Poole
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway,
Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Jan. 31:
DJ BK
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Jan. 31:
Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Feb. 1:
The Dunehounds
Mondays:
Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Wednesdays:
Beats By Skyler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays
& Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Jan. 31: DJ Tuff
Saturday, Feb. 1:
The Freddie Long Band