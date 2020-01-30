SALISBURY – Two students at James M. Bennett High School were sentenced this week to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to the charge of disturbing school activities.

On Nov. 18, 2019, Monia Ja’uniq Spence, 18, of Salisbury, and Ty’mearra Janae’ Purnell, 18, also of Salisbury, were identified as primary participants in a fight at James M. Bennett High School that involved at least 12 female students, according to a statement issued by the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office this week.

During that altercation, prosecutors say one of the students discharged mace in the hallway and onto several of the participants. One Wicomico County Board of Education employee suffered minor effects, along with several of the students who were treated by the school nurse for the mace effects.

Prosecutors say Spence and Purnell, as well as Kemiya Brenae Johnson, 18, of Salisbury, and one additional participant, were adults and charged accordingly. The majority of the other fight participants were juveniles.

On Tuesday, Wicomico County District Court Judge David Martz sentenced both Spence and Purnell to 10 days of active incarceration for one count each of disturbing school activities. Martz also found Johnson guilty on one count of disturbing school activities but struck the guilty finding and entered probation before judgement.

All three of the students pled guilty to the charge of disturbing school activities, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In a statement this week, Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes commended the deputies of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Division for their work in the investigation, as well as Deputy State’s Attorney Bill McDermott, who prosecuted the cases.

“We will protect the integrity of our classrooms,” she said. “The 98 percent of students who go to school to learn, and the staff who go to school to inspire our young people, have a right to do so in a safe environment. With a bit of accountability, I am optimistic that all of our futures are bright.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, School Superintendent Donna Hanlin responded to the announcement from the state’s attorney’s office.

“While our school staff and administrators would always prefer to prevent and intervene in response to student disciplinary matters, we also believe that strong accountability measures must be employed when our students are not responding to intervention strategies,” she said. “The school system’s response with disciplinary measures is now being reinforced and strengthened through the collaborative efforts of all partners on the Youth Safety Task Force. We appreciate that cooperation and are hoping today’s announcement lets students, parents and our staff know that chronic disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. Wicomico County Public Schools is filled with outstanding students and staff who are accomplishing great things each day, and we will continue to work to ensure they have the safest environment in which to thrive and learn.”