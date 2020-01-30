BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team routed host Washington, 86-47, last week to improve to 8-3 on the season.

The Seahawks jumped out to an early lead against the Jaguars and never looked back on their way to the 86-47 win. Jessica Janney led the Seahawks with a whopping 32 points in the win over Washington, while Mayah Garner pitched in 15. Summer Vorsteg and Isy Kristick each scored seven points in the win, while Nadia Bullock added six.

The win halted a mini-skid for the Seahawks, who had fallen to Bennett and Parkside in their previous two games. The Seahawks played Pocomoke on the road on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. Decatur will travel to Indian River next Tuesday for a non-conference game before taking on Wicomico next Thursday in an important conference matchup.