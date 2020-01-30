Salisbury Jaycees Announce 2019 Award Winners

The Salisbury Jaycees recently announced the 2019 award winners during the chapter’s annual Awards and Installation Banquet. Jason Rhodes earned the John Armbruster Award for the most active veteran member, Tyler Harwood earned the Hidden Hero Award, D’Shawn Doughty and Kyle Livingston won the Key Persons Award, Allen Swiger won the Outstanding Community Partner Award and Don Rutledge earned the John Culver Jaycee of the Year Award.