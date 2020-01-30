Rotary Foundation Recognizes OC-Berlin Rotary

At its annual dinner, the Rotary Foundation Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club President Margaret Mudron and her club with five awards including 100% Club Giving, 100% Every Rotarian Every Year, End Polio Now support, District Grant Award and the Rotary Citation with Silver Distinction. Pictured with the awards from left to right are Stan Kahn, Cliff Berg, Nancy Bradford, Sonia Baker, Frank Baker, Margaret Mudron, Arlan Kinney and Larry Michnick. The Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Residence Inn by Marriott on 61st Street and the bay.