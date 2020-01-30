BERLIN – Peninsula Cleaners is now serving the Berlin community from a new location.

Peninsula Cleaners, the company that took over the Venable’s Cleaners location on William Street in 2018, opened this week in its new space in the Berlin Shopping Center.

“We’re still in Berlin we’re just on the other side of Route 113,” said Nick Kypreos, a partner in Peninsula Cleaners.

Peninsula Cleaners, which has several locations in Wicomico and Sussex counties, was quick to take over the William Street Venable’s location when the company announced it would be closing up for good in 2018.

“We signed the lease with the existing owner, Venable’s,” Kypreos said. “Last year, they sold the building.”

The building was purchased by Kirk Burbage. Kypreos said he was advised in December the store would have to find a new location so the building could be renovated.

“That location’s been in town nearly 100 years, so we really didn’t want to leave, but we understand,” said Kypreos. “He wants to remodel and repurpose the building.”

When asked about plans for the building, connections of Burbage Funeral Home said the storefront would be “undergoing renovations and will be available for rent in the near future.”

In looking for a new location for Peninsula Cleaners, Kypreos initially tried to find another storefront in downtown Berlin.

“We wanted to be as close to our customers as possible,” he said. “But there was nothing available in town, especially with parking.”

He found a space in the Berlin Shopping Center on Old Ocean City Boulevard, however, that had plenty of parking. Peninsula Cleaners opened in the new space on Monday. Kypreos stressed that the store’s hours, staff and services would remain the same.

“Hopefully, we’ll carry on serving the Berlin community,” he said.

He added that the company’s takeover of the Venable’s operation had proven successful. Customers, Kypreos said, appreciated the array of services offered by Peninsula Cleaners.

“Our customers are happy,” he said. “That’s what matters most.”