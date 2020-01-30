Open Houses Of The Week – January 31, 2020

WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Fri-Sun 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814

FRANKFORD
The Estuary
Islander Beach Rd
Fri-Sun Noon-4
New Construction
Model Homes
Woods/Pond Lots
Many Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-321-9194

OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
New Construction
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Mary McCracken
Long & Foster
410-430-7302

OCEAN VIEW
14 William Ave
Sea Village
Sat 3-5
3BR/3BA/2890SF
Contemporary Home
Half-Acre Lot
Jo Ann Brandt
Coldwell Banker
302-300-7187

POCOMOKE CITY
1413 Cedar Street
Sat 2-4
3BR/2BA/1052SF
Ranch Home
Spacious Backyard
Stephen Cain
Suzanah Cain
Coldwell Banker
443-783-1483