OC Lions Donate To Scout Troop 621

Nick Busko and Emory Busko of Scout Troop 621 accept a check from O.C. Lions Club President John Topfer. Emory has achieved the rank of 1st class and is the Sr. Patrol Leader of this all-girl troop.  In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America allowed girls to form separate troops, follow the BSA curriculum and earn Eagle rank.  The troop accepts girls ages 11 to 17 from Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties.