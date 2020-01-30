Moms Demand Action Join OC Women’s Day March

Moms Demand Action joined the Ocean City Women’s Day March to celebrate the 100 years of women’s suffrage in the U.S. A spokeswoman from the Eastern Shore, MD Moms Demand Action, Kady Everson, talked about the inextricable link between gun violence and intimate partner violence. The organization’s goal is to establish common-sense gun laws.