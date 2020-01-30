Decatur Boys Fall To Crabbers, 71-45

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team fell to Crisfield, 71-45, on the road on Tuesday, ending a four-game win streak for the Seahawks.

Decatur entered Tuesday’s road game against the Crabbers on a bit of a roll, having won four straight including a 66-58 win over Washington last Thursday. The impressive streak also included wins over Bennett, Parkside and Snow Hill all on the road.

However, the Seahawks ran into a buzz saw at Crisfield on the road on Tuesday, falling to the Crabbers, 71-45. The Seahawks trailed 40-9 at the half and never got on track in the loss to Crisfield. Decatur also lost to Crisfield, 78-53, back n December 17.

With the loss, the Seahawks dropped to 7-7 on the season. Next up is a home game with county rival Pocomoke on Friday, followed by a non-conference game against Delaware powerhouse Indian River on the road next Tuesday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.