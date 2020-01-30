BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team fell to Crisfield, 71-45, on the road on Tuesday, ending a four-game win streak for the Seahawks.

Decatur entered Tuesday’s road game against the Crabbers on a bit of a roll, having won four straight including a 66-58 win over Washington last Thursday. The impressive streak also included wins over Bennett, Parkside and Snow Hill all on the road.

However, the Seahawks ran into a buzz saw at Crisfield on the road on Tuesday, falling to the Crabbers, 71-45. The Seahawks trailed 40-9 at the half and never got on track in the loss to Crisfield. Decatur also lost to Crisfield, 78-53, back n December 17.

With the loss, the Seahawks dropped to 7-7 on the season. Next up is a home game with county rival Pocomoke on Friday, followed by a non-conference game against Delaware powerhouse Indian River on the road next Tuesday.