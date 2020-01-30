OCEAN PINES- A Salisbury woman was found guilty last week of fraudulently using the credit card of a terminally ill Ocean Pines woman in her care just before the victim passed and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Last Tuesday, Fedia Dorlus, 25, of Salisbury, was found guilty of theft scheme from $100 to $1,5000 and was sentenced to 120 days in jail, 90 days of which were then suspended, resulting in a net 30 days. Dorlus was also placed on supervised probation for two years upon her release.

The charges stem from a report of theft and credit card offenses made to the Ocean Pines Police Department in March 2019. Ocean Pines Police met with family members of the elderly victim, who had succumbed to her terminal illness just days before. Distraught family members advised officers the victim’s credit card, which was kept in her purse by her bed, had been used at several locations in Salisbury during the time she was under home health care at her home in Ocean Pines.

Ocean Pines Police identified one of the victim’s caregivers as Dorlus, who told police the victim had given her the credit card and told her to use it to purchase a birthday gift for herself. According to court documents, Dorlus admitted using the credit card to buy roughly $300 in beauty products and spa treatments.

However, family members confirmed for investigators the victim was bedridden and unable to communicate on the date Dorlus claimed she gave her the credit card. The victim passed away the day after Dorlus made the purchases.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser commended the investigative efforts of Officer Brashure and the Ocean Pines Police Department, which led to the successful prosecution of the case. Heiser also highlighted the importance of prosecuting offenders who take advantage of the most vulnerable in the community.

“Our team and our partners on the Vulnerable Adult Task Force will continue to prioritize these cases while we work to eradicate thieves and abusers from our community.

Heiser also thanked her team of prosecutors for their thorough and thoughtful presentation of the case. The Vulnerable Adult Task Force was formed last year in an effort to better protect the community’s elderly citizens from becoming the victims of crime and other issues. The concept is to create a multi-disciplinary team dedicated to the swift and thorough investigation of criminal complaints involving vulnerable adult victims.