BERLIN – Town officials approved the addition of an unloading zone as well as 15-minute parking to the downtown area.

On Monday, the Berlin Town Council voted unanimously to create an unloading zone on Pitts Street as well two 15-minutes parking spaces on Commerce Street. Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director, said the unloading zone would improve safety as parcel delivery trucks would be directed to park there rather than stop in the middle of Main Street to unload.

“Apparently, the town’s been trying to do this for I don’t know how many years, so I very much appreciate you doing this tonight,” she said.

At the council’s last meeting, Wells proposed the creation of an unloading zone on the north side of Pitts Street. Councilman Zack Tyndall, however, pointed out that it was close to the intersection with Main Street and instead proposed space on the south side of Pitts Street. Wells said she and Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood evaluated the new location, which is behind Heart of Gold Kids, and found it to be suitable. She said she’d also discussed it with the town’s police chief as well as UPS and FedEx drivers.

“We have decided that would be an optimum place for our unloading zone,” she said.

The 50 feet of curb space will serve as a designated unloading zone for official parcel carriers between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

At the request of Councilman Dean Burrell, Wells said she’d also evaluated the potential of some 15-miunte spaces. She proposed adding two such spaces to the end of Commerce Street closest to Main Street.