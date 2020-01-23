Worcester Prep Ensemble Perform For Local Senior Living Communities

Worcester Prep Middle/Upper School Music Director Christopher Buzby and his Select Vocal Ensemble treated residents of three local senior living communities in Berlin, Snow Hill and Salisbury, to singing performances and handmade cards during the holidays. Following the annual tradition, the Ensemble pulled off another successful flash mob in The Centre At Salisbury during their lunch at the food court.  Left, Ensemble seniors Devin Wallace, Annika Larsen and Quinn McColgan share cards with senior living residents Bob and Edith H. Right, C.C. Lizas, Waverly Choy and Ian Betterson share handmade cards with Wanda R., Carol H. and Mary K.