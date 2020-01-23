Worcester Girls Run Win Streak To Six

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team stayed on a major roll last week, sweeping three games to run its win streak to six games and improve to 12-3 on the season.

Since dropping a pair of tough games in the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament, the Mallards have won six in a row, including a 51-10 rout of Saints Peter and Paul, a 63-25 win over Salisbury Christian and a 47-15 win over Holly Grove last Friday. With the six-game streak, the Mallards improved to 12-3 overall on the season heading into the winter break. They will pick up where they left off on February 5 with a road game against Salisbury School.

