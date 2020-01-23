The northwest corner of 3rd Street and Baltimore Avenue is one of the most historic spots in Ocean City. Known today as the location of City Hall the building became the site of the Maryland State Normal School – a college to train school teachers – 1915. The teacher’s college would only exist there for two years.

The structure became the Ocean City High School in 1917 and expanded to include the elementary school in 1929. For the next quarter century, the high school students occupied the second floor while the younger children were taught on the ground floor. Both shared the cafeteria and the gymnasium.

The last high school class graduated in 1954 and Ocean City High School merged with Berlin’s Buckingham High to form Stephen Decatur High School on the outskirts of Berlin. The elementary school opened in West Ocean City.

Postcard image from Bunk Mann’s collection