BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances in last week’s meet at the Worcester County Recreation Complex in Snow Hill including a handful of top finishes in some events.

On the girls’ side, Mary Mergott finished third in the 800, while Caroline Gardner was seventh. Mergott also finished fifth in the 1,600. Alyssa Romano finished fifth in the 500, while Julia Carson was 24th. In the girls’ 55-meter dash, Alexandra Urbanski finished 43rd and Skylar Griffin finished 45th. In the 300, Audrey-Grace Mumford finished 27th and Niomi Leimbach finished 33rd.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Summer Brenner was 21st and Ivorie Helmbright came in 22nd. In the relays, the Decatur girls finished ninth in the 4×200, 10th in the 4×400 and fourth in the 4×800. In the field events, Taya Price finished 14th in the high jump and Zoriah Shockley finished fifth in the shot put.

On the boys’ side, Kashif Reyes finished 31st in the 55-meter dash, while Jaden Holland was 41st and Gavin Weeks was 53rd. Raul Gault finished 18th in the 300, followed by Jaden Holland in 27th and Garrett Herr in 37th. Gault also finished 13th in the 500, while Gavin McCabe was 22nd.

George Cheynet finished 11th in the 800, while Philip Becnel was 24th. In the 1,600, Samuel Woodley was 10th, Cheynet was 13th and Becnel was 22nd. Liam Foley finished 11th in the 3,200, while Shiloh Ponds finished 16th and Jake Gillespie was 30th. Samuel Oates finished 11th in the 55-meter hurdles.

In the relays, the Decatur boys finished ninth in the 4×200, 10th in the 4×400 and fourth in the 4×800. In the field events, Kai Ross finished 11th in the pole vault and Zachary Hickman was 22nd in the shot put.