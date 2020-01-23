Things I Like – January 24, 2020

Morning sports talk radio

Ocean sounds in an old conch shell

Beach snow scenes

A parking space next to cart return at the grocery store

Sound of a well-played acoustic guitar

Hearing news of snow at home while away on a warm vacation

The occasional weekends with no kid events to attend

A project’s before and after photos

A positive youth coach

When a long-term plan plays out as expected

Donating to a thrift shop

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.