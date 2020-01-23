BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball rebounded from its first real adversity of the season with a 58-21 rout of Snow Hill on Tuesday, completing the first season sweep of its county rival in three years.

The Seahawks started the season with six straight wins before splitting a pair of games in the North Caroline holiday tournament. After the Christmas break, the Decatur girls picked up where they left off, beating Wicomico, 35-28, and Mardela, 82-12 to start the second half of the season. However, the Seahawks had hit a wall somewhat over the last week or so with a pair of tough Bayside South losses including a 70-55 loss to Bennett and a 63-39 loss to Parkside.

Back in action at home on Tuesday, the Decatur girls routed Snow Hill, 58-21, to get back on track. Nadia Bullock led the way with 17 points, while Shelby Rosemond scored 11, Jessica Janney scored eight and Mayah Garner pitched in six.

It was the second win over the Eagles this season for Decatur. The Seahawks beat Snow Hill, 52-16 back on December 10. The last time Decatur swept Snow Hill in a season was back in 2016. Decatur faces another county rival Pocomoke next Thursday on the road and will attempt to sweep the Warriors. The Seahawks beat Pocomoke, 80-21, back on December 19. Decatur’s record now stands at 9-4 on the season.