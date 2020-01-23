Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team finished second last weekend at the annual War on the Shore tournament it hosted. Pictured above is the Seahawk team with the second-place trophy. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team turned in a strong performance in its own War on the Shore tournament last weekend, finishing second overall just behind three-time defending champion Mount Saint Joseph’s.

Overall, the Seahawks placed in nine of the 14 weight divisions including four second-place finishes, a third-place finish, two fourths, a fifth and a sixth. Mount Saint Joseph’s repeated as champions in one of the top prep wrestling tournaments in the state with 215 total team points, while Decatur was second with 190.5 points and Southern was third with 173.

At 120, Jagger Clapsadle, beat Evan Broomwall of Sussex Central in the first round and Alan Bolden of St. George’s Tech in the second round. Clapsadle then beat Jacob Wright of Mount St. Joseph’s in the quarterfinals and Jack Thode of Milford in the semifinals to reach the championship in his class before falling to Woodbridge’s Samuel Congleton in the title bout.

At 132, Nico D’Amico earned a first-round bye and beat Malik Lavalais of Coatesville in the second round to advance. D’Amico beat Kent Island’s Jack Mulligan in the quarterfinals and Blake Jury of St. Mary’s Ryken in the semifinals before falling to Nathan Porter of Mount St. Joseph’s in the championship.

At 170, D.J. Taylor earned a first-round bye and beat Matthew Hermely of Upper Darby in the second round. Taylor then beat Roberto Gabellini of Lake Braddock in the quarterfinals and Kent Island’s Randy Main in the semifinals to advance before falling to Parkside’s Eli Sellinger in the championship.

At 182, Micah Bourne earned two byes and advanced straight to the quarterfinals. In his first match, Bourne beat Matthew Henson of Nansemond River and beat Bevensky Augustine of Milford in the semifinals to advance before falling to Dunbar’s Nyck Simpson in the finals.

At 160, James Parana earned a first-round bye and beat Derick Dolla Costa of Woodbridge in the second round. Parana then beat Cruz Jaramillo of Damascus in the quarterfinals, but fell to Robert Woodcock of Southern in the semifinals. Parana then beat Patrick Carillo of Freedom in the consolation semifinals and battled back to beat Matthew Prevatte of Nansemond River to take third place.

At 138, Noah Reho moved to the second round with a bye and then beat Carter Lyda of Woodbridge in his first match. Reho beat Patrick Wisniewski of Caesar Rodney in the quarterfinals, but fell to Clement Woods of Mount Saint Joseph’s in the semifinals. Reho beat Jalen Jones of Dunbar in the consolation semifinals, but fell to Max Bentley of Easton in the third-place match to finish fourth.

At 152, Alex Koulikov beat Pehrson Timmons of Lake Braddock in the second round, but dropped his next bout to Cole Velardi of Southern in the quarterfinals. Koulikov then battled back, beating Connor Ott of Good Counsel, Shane Storm of Freedom and Drew Guttentag of Bethesda-Chevy Chase to reach to third-place match. However, Koulikov fell again to Velardi to finish fourth.

At 195, John Hofman beat Brett Fick of Coatesville and Jason Savage of St. George’s Tech to advance. Hofman then fell to Parker Warner of Mount Saint Joseph’s, but rebounded with wins over Isaiah Poindexter of Upper Darby and Matthew Hague of Milford. Hofman then lost to Maximos Marrero of Freedom, but recovered to beat Shamar Nelson of Caesar Rodney to finish fifth.

At 113, Shamar Baines won his second-round match over Jordan Rinaldi of Parkside, but fell to Corey Messick of Milford in the third round. Baines then beat Stephen Broad of Kent Island and Joseph Gary of Dunbar to get back to the consolation semifinals. Baines fell to Stephen Mainz of Brooke Pointe and Messick again to finish sixth.