Open Houses Of The Week – January 24, 2020

SELBYVILLE
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185

WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Fri-Sun 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814

FRANKFORD
The Estuary
Islander Beach Rd
Fri-Sun Noon-4
New Construction
Model Homes
Woods/Pond Lots
Many Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-321-9194

OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
New Construction
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Mary McCracken
Long & Foster
410-430-7302