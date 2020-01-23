Ocean Pines Players Elect New Officers, Expand Board Of Directors At Annual Meeting

The Ocean Pines Players, coming off a successful and active 2019 season, held its annual meeting Jan. 11 and elected new officers and an expanded Board of Directors. Pictured, from left, are new officers Kathy Wiley, vice president; Steve Habeger, secretary, Mary Ellen Chilcoat, treasurer; and Jerry Gietka, president. Other board members include Carol Aikman, Patricia Diniar, Karen McClure, Patty Jo Moore, Judy Nelson, Ed Pinto and Dorothy Shelton. McClure is the immediate past president. Submitted Photos