OC Sons & Daughters Of Italy Install New President, Board

The Ocean City Lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy installed a new president and executive board at its January meeting. Pictured with the new board are newly installed President Vincent Mollicone and outgoing President Vito Potenza. Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 2474 is a Social and Cultural organization that meets monthly, except in the summer, at the Ocean City Knights of Columbus Hall.