Long Wait Likely For Rural Broadband Service In Worcester County SNOW HILL – While there are some opportunities ahead, a consultant advised officials this week that bringing high speed internet to rural portions of Worcester County could be a decade-long effort.Joanne Hovis, president of CTC Technology & Energy, presented the results of a six-month broadband feasibility study to the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday.“We recommend… Read more »

Major Route 50 Bridge Repair Project Underway; Lane Closures Expected Until March OCEAN CITY — Motorists accessing Ocean City via the Route 50 Bridge can expect headaches for the next month seven days a week as the State Highway Administration (SHA) embarks on the next phase of rehabilitation of the Harry Kelley Bridge.SHA crews on Thursday morning began shifting traffic lanes on the bridge in order to… Read more »

Berlin Park Water Testing Planned, As Investigation Continues BERLIN – Groundwater testing is expected to take place at Heron Park as the Maryland Department of the Environment continues its investigation into last year’s chemical spill.More than six months after a chemical spill was identified at Heron Park, town officials said investigations into the incident by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Maryland… Read more »