Mason-Burt 3rd Graders From OCES Receive Community Foundation Of Eastern Shore Grant

Students in Eliza Mason-Burt’s third grade class at Ocean City Elementary School were the recipients of a grant awarded to Mason-Burt through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore in November. The grant money was used to purchase 10 sets of Oculus Go Virtual Reality headsets. The children have already taken virtual tours of active volcanoes in Russia, helicopter tours of waterfalls and mountain ranges, virtual boat tours of dinosaur-filled swamps, and explored interactive weather applications.