BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team enjoyed a solid finish before the winter break, beating Salisbury Christian and Holly Grove last week before falling to Delmarva Christian on the road on Monday.

Last Wednesday, the Mallards beat Salisbury Christian, 31-29, on the road in a tight, low-scoring game. Back in action at home last Friday, Worcester beat Holly Grove, 51-39. The Mallards led 13-11 after one quarter and just 26-23 at the half. Holly Grove outscored Worcester in the fourth to take a brief lead, but the Mallards poured it on with a 19-6 fourth quarter to pull away.

Mason Brown led Worcester with 13 points, while Brugh Moore scored 10 and Ryan Cronin added eight. On Monday, the Mallards fell to Delmarva Christian, 67-43, on the road. The Mallards went 5-2 since the holiday break and the season record now stands at 8-7. Worcester will be back in action on February 5 against Salisbury School on the road.