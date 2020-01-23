Elks Lodge 2645 Holds “Hoop Shoot” At Worcester Prep

The Elks “Hoop Shoot” Free Throw Contest is the largest and most visible of the many youth activities sponsored by Elks’ lodges. Ocean Elks Lodge 2645’s Hoop Shoot was held this month at Worcester Prep and 47 children from various schools participated. Pictured are 33 volunteers including event chairman John Belzner and Lodge Exalted Ruler Kevin Matthews.